Marcus Stroman injury update: Health status and recovery time for Cubs pitcher explored

Marcus Stroman, the star pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, was taken out of the St. Louis Cardinals game early on Sunday.

Due to a blister on his right index finger, Stroman had to leave the game against the Cardinals.

Marcus Stroman just exited his start with what looked like a blister

"Marcus Stroman just exited his start with what looked like a blister"

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5. In an effort to make baseball a more global sport, the game was played in London. Even though baseball enjoyed a fabulous weekend overall, Cubs star pitcher Marcus Stroman had to exit the game early due to an injury.

With a 9-4 record and the best ERA in the National League entering the game, Stroman was taken out of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning following an RBI single by Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Following his delivery, Stroman was observed flexing and shaking his throwing hand. He then spoke briefly with the Cubs trainers and manager David Ross before leaving the mound.

Marcus Stroman exited the game with a blister on his right index finger. The blister didn't open up so the Cubs removed him before it got worst.

"Marcus Stroman exited the game with a blister on his right index finger. The blister didn't open up so the Cubs removed him before it got worst."

Stroman has established himself as one of the best starters in baseball, putting himself in the running to start the National League's All-Star Game in Seattle next month.

The Cubs' season record now stands at 37-39 after the defeat. They are 3.5 games behind the first-placed Reds.

Marcus Stroman could be seen giving his pitching hand a shake multiple times throughout the 4th. That included after each of his final four pitches before departing. Here's one in the last at-bat vs. Paul Goldschmidt.

"Marcus Stroman could be seen giving his pitching hand a shake multiple times throughout the 4th. That included after each of his final four pitches before departing. Here's one in the last at-bat vs Paul Goldschmidt."

Marcus Stroman's baseball career with Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman, standing at 5' 7", played for the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays previously. Only six pitchers lower than 5' 10" have started the MLB in the 21st century.

After being selected as an All-Star in 2019, Stroman was dealt by the Blue Jays to the Mets. Stroman committed to a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 1, 2021.

He's the first Cub player to wear jerse number 0. On the first day of the Cubs' 2023 season, he got the start.

