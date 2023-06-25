Marcus Stroman has been electric for the Chicago Cubs all year long. Though they're not a particularly good team, they are just three games back in the disappointing NL Central. A big reason for that has been Stroman, who could very well be an All-Star this season.

Unfortunately, his latest start was not very good. He came in sporting a 2.28 ERA, among the best marks in the entire sport. However, he did not have his best stuff across the pond.

Marcus Stroman just exited his start with what looked like a blister

In London, he served up six runs (three earned) and eight hits across just 3.1 innings. It was a disastrous showing and the team is in danger of losing as a result. The team pulled him with what appears to be an injury- a blister on his throwing hand.

Whether it's a legitimate injury or a potential excuse for a poor showing against one of the worst teams in baseball remains to be seen, but fans had their say about Stroman.

Many fans are not convinced that Stroman's injury is real, but they're coming after him either way. The pitcher has been a vocal member of every team he's been on, and he has made enemies as a result.

Will Marcus Stroman remain a member of the Chicago Cubs?

Marcus Stroman, as he has said himself, enjoys playing for the Chicago Cubs, but his time there may not be long. He's having a career year and arguably pitching better than he should be, and the Cubs are not contending in all reality.

Marcus Stroman is a trade candidate

Though they're not far from first, the Cubs will possible be sellers this deadline and Stroman will likely net them a nice return. He's older and having the best year he's ever had, so his value has never been higher.

Couple that with the fact that they didn't want to extend him and it's easy to see a scenario in which he's elsewhere by the time the MLB deadline passes this summer.

