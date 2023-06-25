Create

Will Paris host MLB regular-season games in 2025? Commissioner Rob Manfred provides update

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 25, 2023 16:31 GMT
Will MLB have a regular season series in Paris? Rob Manfred seems to believe so. This year alone, MLB has visited Mexico City and is currently in London for the London Series. They've visited Canada, Japan and many other places in the past and are aiming towards expanding the game worldwide.

This morning, Rob Manfred confirmed MLB is planning on playing a 2025 series in Paris. 🇫🇷MLB’s plans for international games in the next few years include:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿London🇫🇷Paris🇲🇽Mexico City🇯🇵Japan🇹🇼Taiwan🇰🇷Korea🇵🇷Puerto Rico Other countries in Latin America https://t.co/PKY4OyrGg4

That evidently includes Paris, at least sometime in the future. Via Outkick, Manfred said MLB in Paris is a goal:

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025. We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or a more formal announcement, but it is in the planning stages.”
MLB is in the “planning stages” of organizing a series in Paris in 2025 similar to this weekend’s London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals, commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday.More from @katiejwoo.theathletic.com/4635879/2023/0…

They can't commit to visiting Paris, France, but they are intent on making it happen. Naturally, that won't happen this season or next, but the following year could be a prime opportunity.

Rob Manfred discusses MLB worldwide, including Paris, London and more

Rob Manfred is setting MLB up to visit a lot of places across the globe. They've checked a lot of locations off the list thus far, with Paris and others remaining. Manfred said:

“We have a very detailed plan to play in addition to London. We’ve been to Mexico already. We intend to be there again. We view Europe, generally, as a strategic priority for us going forward. We are also interested in places in the Americas where it’s closer to home and baseball has more of a rooting in the culture. Japan, Taiwan and Korea also remain important initiatives for us.
He went on to say that the league will play in those places eventually.

