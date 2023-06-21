Who is playing in MLB London Series in 2023? Teams, stars to watch out for, and more

The MLB London Series is coming back this season. After many years since the last trip across the pond, MLB is looking into growing the game globally and this will be the second international series of the season. Earlier in the year, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants met in Mexico City.

This weekend, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet in London for one of the most exciting series of baseball. On Saturday night, they'll face off live on FOX and the finale of the two-game MLB London Series will take place the next night on Sunday Night Baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is playing in MLB London Series? Players to watch for

Neither of these teams are particularly good. The Cubs are in third place at 35-38 and the Cardinals are dead last at 31-43. However, the Cardinals are only eight back of first and the Cubs face a 3.5 game deficit. They're still in the race.

Look for Christopher Morel to continue his hot season. While he's only appeared in 33 games thus far, he leads the Cubs in wRC+ by far. Ian Happ is also having another strong offensive season.

With the Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt hasn't been his MVP self this year, but he's still the best hitter on the team currently. As always, Nolan Arenado is a prime candidate to get hot.

Paul Goldschmidt is one to watch in the MLB London Series

Both teams come in in desperate need of a sweep of this two-game series. They'll need to rely on their stars to get it in the MLB London Series.

Poll : 0 votes