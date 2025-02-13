"Marcus Stroman was made a scapegoat"; "Warned the Yankees of this" - Fans baffled as star pitcher remains missing from Spring Training

The New York Yankees have kicked off their training camp in Tampa, Florida as they look to rebound from their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pitchers and catchers have shown up at the team's training facilities and have already begun putting in the work ahead of the long season ahead.

Although the team's major pitching stars such as Gerrit Cole and Max Freid have already been seen working at the New York Yankees facility, there is one player that has yet to be seen; Marcus Stroman. The former All-Star has been a no-show so far as the team has started building up ahead of Spring Training.

Marcus Stroman has been involved in trade rumors all offseason, which could be frustrating for the pitcher, however, according to MLB insider Erik Boland, the 33-year-old does not need to be on the field until February 22nd. That being said, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on his absence with some blaming the Yankees for the entire situation.

"He was made a scapegoat because Hal doesnt want to add to payroll, cant blame him for not being happy" - One fan shared online.

"I am 100% on Stroman's side. Cashman is dragging his feet as far as trying to trade him and Marcus is trying to force the issue. If I was him I would not report until contractually I have to" - Another fan added.

"Good for him. Team has been actively shopping him so why deal with media BS if he isn’t going to be there" - One more added.

The veteran signed a two-year, $37,000,000 contract with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season, with a vesting option for 2026. As the club has been adding players this offseason, the front office has been looking to unload his sizable salary to open up more option. While Stroman is likely frustrated by the trade rumors, some fans believe that the pitcher brought this upon himself.

"Warned Yankee fans of this.. he does it everywhere he goes. Selfish dude" - One fan posted.

"Dude has burned every bridge he’s walked over, it’s wild" - Another fan shared.

"Great way to endear yourself to your teammates" - One more added.

Marcus Stroman has been linked in a trade rumor sending the Yankees pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals

It will be interesting to see how the Marcus Stroman situation plays out for the New York Yankees. While it may be difficult for the club to find a taker on his sizable contract, one team that has been mentioned several times as a potential suitor has been the St. Louis Cardinals.

New York has been looking to address the lingering questions about third base, and Stroman has most often been linked to a potential deal that would send him to the Cardinals in exchange for Nolan Arenado.

According to MLB insiders Mark Feinsand, John Denton and Bryan Hoch, the Cardinals have already rejected a proposed offer that would send Stroman to St. Louis, however, if the Yankees were willing to up the offer, it could come around again. That being said, Nolan Arenado has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve of any potential trade to New York.

