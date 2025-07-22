Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. can't stop laughing at viral Astronomer CEO and HR chief catching strays from ex-MLB pro

On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. reacted to a humorous video posted by former big leaguer Xavier Scruggs. In a video he posted on Instagram, Scruggs joked about treating his better half to a holiday &quot;before her CEO does.&quot; This was in reference to the recent viral video of Astrononer, Inc. CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, who were spotted together at a Coldplay concert.&quot;I am the CEO,&quot; Xavier Scruggs captioned his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Ken Griffey Jr. commented using a series of laughing emojis.Screenshot of Ken Griffey Jr.'s comment on Xavier Scruggs' Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@xavierscruggs)Having made his big league debut in September of 2014, Xavier Scruggs' MLB career was short-lived. Failing to establish himself as a regular at both the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, Scruggs headed over to South Korea to play for the NC Dinos.After another year or so in the far East, Scruggs was on the move again, spending a half-season in Mexico with the Leones de Yucatán before he was released. He has since called time on his professional playing career and now works as an analyst with MLB Network.Former big leaguers Ken Griffey Jr. and Xavier Scruggs ran into each other ahead of the 2025 Home Run DerbyHanging up his cleats in 2010, Ken Griffey Jr. has since established himself as a photographer, covering several high-profile sporting events. He was present in Atlanta earlier this month for the 2025 Home Run Derby.There, he ran into former big leaguer and friend Xavier Scruggs, who was present at Truist Park as an analyst with the MLB Network crew.The pair had a chat pitchside, where Griffey, a four-time AL home run leader, also offered advice to the players participating in the derby.Further, the Mariners legend expressed his excitement at photographing Seattle's star Cal Raleigh, who is currently leading the majors for home runs.Like most Mariners fans, Griffey would also have celebrated later in the day, as Cal Raleigh ended up winning the contest.