"Want to make sure I’m doing everything to earn that paycheck" - Cal Raleigh oozing confidence after tying Mariners HR record

Along with being one of the best catchers in the league, Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh is enjoying far and away the best hitting season of his career so far in 2025. Hitting his 35th major league-leading home run of the year in the Mariners' dominant 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Raleigh made history, tying the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs hit by a Mariners player in the first half of the season.

Speaking about his big achievement post-game, Cal Raleigh, who is naturally full of confidence at the moment, spoke about how he was just trying to do his best in every game, in an effort to justify the investment his franchise has made in him, and lead by example.

"[I] Want to make sure I’m doing everything I can every single day to earn that paycheck and earn what they gave me," Cal Raleigh said, via Andrew Destin of MSN. "But it’s a lot more than just that. It’s being a leader, doing things in the clubhouse and making sure you’re ready to go every single day."

Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners (Credits: Getty)

Further, Raleigh also talked about how his seemingly 'sudden' transformation into one of the best hitters in the majors is a product of the experience he has gained throughout his career.

"[I know] I have the ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark," Raleigh added. "I mean, it’s part of my game and I’m a strong guy. It’s learning how to hone it in and take your hits when maybe you’re not getting those pitches in the heart of the plate.”

Mariners skipper Dan Wilson likens Cal Raleigh's consistency to that of former teammate Ken Griffey Jr.

The Seattle Mariners manager, Dan Wilson, also played 12 seasons for the team back in the late '90s to early 2000s. His time at the club coincided with the era of the legendary Ken Griffey Jr.

After Cal Raleigh matched Ken Griffey Jr.'s mid-season home run record on Friday, Dan Wilson spoke about how his catcher's superb performances at the plate this season reminded him of Griffey Jr.'s remarkable consistency.

"It’s remarkable," Dan Wilson said "It feels like he hits a home run every game, that’s what it feels like, And I can remember feeling it as a player, that (Griffey) just felt like he hit a home run every day. Again, that’s the consistency that (Raleigh) has shown. It hasn’t been a streak where he has hit a bunch of home runs in a short amount of time. It’s been kind of 10 per month.”

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners (Credits: Getty)

With his already sky-high confidence further boosted after earning his first-ever All-Star selection, fans will be hoping Cal Raleigh can continue hitting just like this for the entirety of the season, as the Mariners aim to make it to the playoffs for the third time since 2000.

