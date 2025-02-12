Mariners star Julio Rodriguez drops 1-word reaction to Kevin Durant's historic 30,000 point club entry, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez was courtside at the Footprint Arena as the Phoenix Suns took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Even though the Suns lost the game 119-112, superstar forward Kevin Durant achieved a major milestone.

Durant scored 34 points in the game, making him the eighth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 regular-season points. Dirk Nowitzki, the only international player on the list, was the most recent to achieve the feat, reaching it on March 7, 2017.

Honoring the monumental achievement, Julio Rodriguez took a picture of Durant after the game and posted it on his Instagram story, captioning:

"30,000" with a bullseye emoji.

Aside from Nowitzki and Durant, the other players on the exclusive 30,000-point list include LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain. Notably, James is the only player to have surpassed 40,000 regular-season points.

Durant is also closing in on the 5,000-point milestone in the postseason, being just 15 points shy. The players ahead of him in that category are James, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan. James stands out as the only player to have reached the 6,000, 7,000 and 8,000 clubs in postseason points.

Rodriguez had earlier met Durant, possibly at his residence in Arizona. According to Jake Garcia of 12 Sports, the Mariners star has made it a tradition to meet Durant before Spring Training.

Julio Rodriguez linked up with LeBron James last year

Julio Rodriguez and LeBron James appeared in Season 7, Episode 3 of "The Shop," joining other stars like Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Chad Ochocinco and Sauce Gardner. Rodriguez shared moments from his interaction with these superstars on his Instagram.

In "The Shop" episode, Rodriguez discussed the baseball culture in his native Dominican Republic, explaining how baseball reigns supreme over all other sports, including basketball. He did acknowledge, however, that soccer is starting to grow in popularity. [Timestamp 33:10]

In a humorous moment, Rodriguez shared that whenever a boy is born in the Dominican Republic, his parents immediately start hoping he'll become a baseball star. This sparked laughter from LeBron James and the rest of the group.

When asked when he knew he could make it as a professional baseball player, Rodriguez reflected on his early teens, saying that’s when he first realized he had the potential to make it to the big leagues.

