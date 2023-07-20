Mark Canha Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Mets slugger drawing interest around league

Mark Canha's time with the New York Mets could be drawing to an end as the veteran slugger is reportedly drawing interest from teams around the league. According to MLB insider Buster Olney, teams have been calling the Mets, inquiring about the availability of the 34-year-old outfielder.

After entering the season with the expectation of winning the World Series, the New York Mets have struggled to perform anywhere near the level that many have expected from them. Now, it appears that several veterans, including the aforementioned Mark Canha, could be on the move as the team continues to flounder.

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for the veteran outfielder if he is indeed made available by the New York Mets.

#1 - The Seattle Mariners could be an ideal fit Mark Canha

The Seattle Mariners are in a similar boat as the New York Mets, with both teams on the outside of the playoffs looking in. However, the Mariners seem committed to pushing for the postseason, which is why they could be a potential landing spot for Canha.

"NEWS: According to @Buster_ESPN, teams have been reaching out regarding Mark Canha's availabilty. A possible match could be the Seattle Mariners. #LGM" - @genymets

Following the placement of Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day IL with a left foot fracture, the fit between both parties could make even more sense. It would be unsurprising if Seattle GM Justin Hollander is on the phone with the Mets right now.

#2 - The Texas Rangers could be in the market for another outfielder

Another team that could look to Mark Canha is the Texas Rangers. One of the top teams in the MLB, the Rangers will likely be looking to bolster their current roster at the MLB Trade Deadline, with Canha potentially finding himself on his way to Arlington.

Rangers star Adolis Garcia exited their game on Wednesday after being struck by a pitch, and while his x-rays came back negative, there is a chance that he could miss time. This could lead to the team making a move sooner rather than later.

#3 - The Houston Astros could land Canha as they look to defend their World Series title

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros are reportedly in the market for another outfielder, and while they have been heavily linked to Cody Bellinger, Canha could be seen as an alternative.

Jeremy Kaufman @JeremyIKaufman Mark Canha is a buy low option for the Astros in left field. Veteran with good plate discipline. Still pulling the ball and might run into a few more homers in MMP.

"Mark Canha is a buy low option for the Astros in left field. Veteran with good plate discipline. Still pulling the ball and might run into a few more homers in MMP." - @JeremyIKaufman

Given the injury to Michael Brantley, as well as the fact that he has yet to appear in a game this season, the team could look to the New York Mets in regards to the outfielder.

