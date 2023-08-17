Mark Vientos Injury Update: Mets talented prospect to miss crucial development time 

On Thursday, the New York Mets announced that they had placed Mark Vientos on the 10-day injured list. The slugger missed Wednesday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he is suffering from left wrist tendinitis.

Scans on his wrist showed no structural damage, so he should be back in the lineup relatively soon unless there are any setbacks. In place of Vientos, the Mets have recalled Abraham Almonte.

This month has been dreadful for Mark Vientos. In 14 games, the slugger hit .154/.167/.212 with 17 strikeouts. Many believe his wrist issue has much to do with these low numbers at the plate. Hopefully, he can speed through the IL and return to the hitter he was when he debuted.

The New York Mets want to see what they have in Mark Vientos and the other young prospects

After a disappointing season this year, the New York Mets have their attention set on the future. They are 55-66, sitting fourth in the National League East, 23.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. For a team with the highest payroll, this is the last thing anyone around the league expected.

The poor season is why Mark Vientos has gotten so much playing time. The team wants to see what they have in this prospect. Through 37 games, Vientos is hitting .195/.230/.288 with two home runs and ten RBIs.

Vientos has seen his fair share of struggles this season, which could open up room for another prospect. Brett Baty has been on fire since being demoted. Since returning to Triple-A, he has hit three home runs with 10 RBIs in 20 at-bats.

Baty originally struggled with the Mets this season, noting mental and emotional fatigue. However, he has worked on that lately in the minors and will be ready whenever his name is called.