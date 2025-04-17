Mark Wahlberg sends his love to Alex Bregman after Red Sox slugger & his wife show off newborn son

Actor Mark Wahlberg and Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman have developed a friendship over the years. The two originally met when he was a member of the Houston Astros. Now that he is in Boston, the two's friendship has grown.

Bregman took Wednesday night off to be with his wife. They were expecting the birth of their second son, Bennett, to the family.

The Red Sox slugger is now a dad to two boys. As the post was showered with congratulation posts and such, Wahlberg also took the time to send his love to the couple.

A. Bregman's Instagram Post

It did not just stop at Wahlberg. Bregman received love on his post from plenty of others, like Aroldis Chapman, two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino, and rapper Bun B.

Bregman's oldest son, Knox, will now be a big brother. He is two years old now and has been tagging alongside his dad in MLB dugouts and the outfield. Soon, he will have to show his younger brother the ropes around the clubhouse.

Alex Bregman has the Red Sox moving differently

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Bregman made a name for himself as a member of the Houston Astros. He was with them for nine seasons before he reached free agency this past offseason.

While Houston tried their best to retain their slugger, he ultimately ended up choosing the Red Sox. He signed a three-year, $120 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 and '26 seasons.

When he showed up at camp, there was a bit of drama. Rafael Devers, the team's primary third baseman, was not willing to give up his position and move to be the designated hitter. However, after starting spring training banged up, he went back on his word.

Since settling in with his new team, Bregman has been nothing short of impressive. He has played in 19 games, hitting .321/.365/.564 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in.

His most impressive game so far this year was the one he played most recently. On Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, he had no trouble seeing the baseball at the plate. He went 5-for-5 with two home runs, four runs batted in, and two runs scored.

It will be interesting to see what Bregman looks like when he returns. Many sluggers unlock another level of power after the birth of their child. We will have to see if the same happens for the two-time All-Star.

