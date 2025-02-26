  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara linked to $1.725B AL East team by ex-Mets GM

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara linked to $1.725B AL East team by ex-Mets GM

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Feb 26, 2025 10:40 GMT
MLB: Miami Marlins-Workouts - Source: Imagn
2022 NL Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara set to be back on the mound in 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Sandy Alcantara seems to be on the right track to return to his best form after his comeback from Tommy John surgery. In his first game back, the Miami Marlins pitcher cloked a maximum velocity of 99 mph against the New York Mets, which has prompted insiders to link him to a trade to contending teams.

Ad

Sandy Alcantara was dominant in 2022, pitching 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts and also securing the National League Cy Young award. He had a drop in his numbers in 2023, going 7-12 with 4.14 ERA, but an injury towards the later half of the season kept him out of action in 2024.

Now on his return, the 29-year-old pitched 17 times against the Mets, striking out Jose Siri for the final out in the first with a 99 mph fastball. Former Mets executive Jim Duquette, on the MLB Network Radio, said that a team like the Orioles, valued at $1.725 billion, could be interested in acquiring his services.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If he gets through the month of April, in, let's say, into May, and he looks like he's healthy, I mean, I think I'm, I think I have to go after him. You know, team like the O's, who've done a, they've done a multiple, multiple deals, right?
"They need al Contra, or that type of pitcher, badly they matched up before they can match up again like that. Be one team right out of the gate that I would be going, Oh yeah, el contra to the Orioles would be a great fit," Duquette said.
Ad
Ad

Orioles may have other East coast contender teams for Sandy Alcantara

The Orioles lost their ace, Corbin Burnes, in free agency this offseason. Their pitching rotation saw no major additions and will be led by Zach Efflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton. Thus it might be crucial for them to add someone like Sandy Alcantara to strengthen their depth and challenge the might of the Yankees.

Ad

Their divisional rivals, Boston Red Sox, were active this offseason, adding Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler to the likes of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito. However, beyond their top five-six starters, the Red Sox will have to rely a lot on the farm system, something they could solve by trading for Alcantara.

Another heavy spender from the offseason, the New York Mets, are already facing issues with two starting pitchers, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas starting on the IL. If they see promise in Sandy Alcantara early off, they would want to trade for him within the first two months, as Duqette said.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी