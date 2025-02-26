Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara linked to $1.725B AL East team by ex-Mets GM

Sandy Alcantara seems to be on the right track to return to his best form after his comeback from Tommy John surgery. In his first game back, the Miami Marlins pitcher cloked a maximum velocity of 99 mph against the New York Mets, which has prompted insiders to link him to a trade to contending teams.

Sandy Alcantara was dominant in 2022, pitching 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts and also securing the National League Cy Young award. He had a drop in his numbers in 2023, going 7-12 with 4.14 ERA, but an injury towards the later half of the season kept him out of action in 2024.

Now on his return, the 29-year-old pitched 17 times against the Mets, striking out Jose Siri for the final out in the first with a 99 mph fastball. Former Mets executive Jim Duquette, on the MLB Network Radio, said that a team like the Orioles, valued at $1.725 billion, could be interested in acquiring his services.

"If he gets through the month of April, in, let's say, into May, and he looks like he's healthy, I mean, I think I'm, I think I have to go after him. You know, team like the O's, who've done a, they've done a multiple, multiple deals, right?

"They need al Contra, or that type of pitcher, badly they matched up before they can match up again like that. Be one team right out of the gate that I would be going, Oh yeah, el contra to the Orioles would be a great fit," Duquette said.

Orioles may have other East coast contender teams for Sandy Alcantara

The Orioles lost their ace, Corbin Burnes, in free agency this offseason. Their pitching rotation saw no major additions and will be led by Zach Efflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton. Thus it might be crucial for them to add someone like Sandy Alcantara to strengthen their depth and challenge the might of the Yankees.

Their divisional rivals, Boston Red Sox, were active this offseason, adding Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler to the likes of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito. However, beyond their top five-six starters, the Red Sox will have to rely a lot on the farm system, something they could solve by trading for Alcantara.

Another heavy spender from the offseason, the New York Mets, are already facing issues with two starting pitchers, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas starting on the IL. If they see promise in Sandy Alcantara early off, they would want to trade for him within the first two months, as Duqette said.

