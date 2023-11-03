Miami Marlins All-Star Jorge Soler has declined his player option for the 2024 season. He will now be a free agent in a loaded class with superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Through two seasons in Miami, Soler slashed .235/.325/.473 with 49 home runs and 109 RBIs. This last season, he was on a tear, hitting 36 home runs, the second most in his career.

Soler was invited to participate in the 2023 All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Given they signed him on a three-year, $36 million contract, Miami got their money's worth.

Soler was set to get nine million for the 2024 season, which is relatively low for a player in such a run of form. While he could sign another deal with Miami, he will likely play in another uniform next season.

"And just like that Marlins are back to bottom feeders" one fan posted.

"Taking steps backwards daily" another fan posted.

Miami Marlins fans are not happy hearing the news about Jorge Soler. He was a massive part of the team's offense, and finding a replacement will not be easy.

Soler will certainly attract more than a few teams in the offseason. Home runs are a premium in the league, and he could be a great addition to anybody's lineup.

Jorge Soler may not be the only Miami Marlins player opting out

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

While Jorge Soler made his decision, the Miami Marlins are waiting on the decision of first baseman Josh Bell. He has a $16.5 million player option for the 2024 season. If he opts out, he will join Soler as a free agent, and that will be two key bats the team will have to replace.

Miami also does not know the health status of their ace, Sandy Alcantara, whose season was cut short due to a UCL sprain. Surgery is an option, but Alcantara would like to avoid that. If surgery is required, he could miss some time next season.

The dominoes are starting to fall in Miami. While they turned into a surprisingly competitive team this season, the future remains unclear.