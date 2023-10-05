In a pivotal moment during the clash between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Jon Berti found himself at the center of a baserunning blunder that proved costly for the Marlins. Berti, who had just roped a double into the left-center gap, seemed to be in a promissing position with a runner in scoring position and only one out. However, his fortunes quickly turned as he got picked off while venturing too far off second base.

Expand Tweet

The play unfolded with Berti caught in a rundown, and Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola capitalized on the opportunity. Nola’s precision in executing the rundown resulted in Berti being thrown out at third base, extinguishing the Marlins’ hopes of capitalizing on the scoring opportunity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As a Philly fan what was he thinking." - Tweeted one amused fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Miami Marlins will need more help from their offensive production if they wish to extend the series.

The Marlins, entering the game with hopes of extending their National League Wild Card Series, faced an uphill battle after Berti’s baserunning blunder. With the Phillies leading the series 1-0, the Marlins needed a victory to avoid an early exit from their first full-season playoffs since 2003.

The Marlins are striving to overcome their subpar performance in July and August to secure a playoff spot. However, their aspirations took a hit as starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo struggled in the opener, conceding three runs on eight hits.

"That might be the stupidest example of baserunning I’ve ever seen." - Posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other side, the Phillies showcased a resilient performance. Despite a shaky pitching stretch towards the end of the MLB regular season, they managed to secure a 4-1 victory in the opening game. The Phillies’ pitching staff, led by Zach Wheeler and supported by three relievers, limited the Marlins to just one run.

As the Phillies found themselves leading 3-0 at the time of writing, Berti’s baserunning misstep stood out as a turning point in the game, allowing the Phillies to take advantage and potentially secure their advancement in the postseason.