Marlins vs. Yankees Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees continue their march to return to the playoffs this week against a squad that accomplished that goal last year: the Miami Marlins. These two teams are currently going in opposite directions, but they'll each try and win this series going forward.

Marlins vs. Yankees Preview

Marlins, Yankees Records

The Yankees enter this game with a pristine 8-2 record, the best in all of baseball. They've done so against three playoff squads from 2023 as well. The Marlins, on the other side, are one of just two teams with a single win and they are the team with the most losses at nine.

Yankees Marlins Pitching Matchup

Nestor Cortes Jr. will start Game 1 for the Yankees. He will be opposite Jesus Luzardo. Both of them are winless with one loss each. Luzardo has a 4.35 ERA and Cortes sits at 6.30.

Carlos Rodon will follow Cortes and face AJ Puk. Puk is 0-2 with a 9.00, while Rodon has a 2.79 ERA. Marcus Stroman will finish the series off against Ryan Weathers. Stroman sports a zero ERA, while Weathers sits at 4.00 even.

Predictions for Yankees, Marlins

The New York Yankees are playing extremely well right now. The Marlins, simply put, are not. They're 1-9 and look like a far cry from the team that made the postseason last year. Their pitching depth has been crushed by injuries, and it's hard to see them stealing a game or two.

That said, it's difficult to sweep any team, so look for the Yankees to take two of three here. Nestor Cortes hasn't pitched well at all, while Stroman and Rodon have been much better.

Channels to watch Marlins vs Yankees

The Yankees play their games on YES Network, and these three games will be no different. The Miami Marlins play on Bally Sports Florida, where this series will be played. These are local to the areas.

Additionally, you can catch the Monday game on MLB Network and the Wednesday game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video as well. There are plenty of options to watch this week.

