Astros pitcher Luis Garcia turned back the clock with a stunning display against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, throwing seven magnificent shutout innings in an 8-1 victory.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome



Best cutter in a while?



“That’s the best every pitch he’s had in a while. It reminded me of 2021 Luis Garcia. He was filthy.”



theathletic.com/4431488/2023/0… Martín Maldonado: “That’s probably the best game he’s thrown in his career. Whatever he did today, he should do every time.”Best cutter in a while?“That’s the best every pitch he’s had in a while. It reminded me of 2021 Luis Garcia. He was filthy.” Martín Maldonado: “That’s probably the best game he’s thrown in his career. Whatever he did today, he should do every time.”Best cutter in a while?“That’s the best every pitch he’s had in a while. It reminded me of 2021 Luis Garcia. He was filthy.”theathletic.com/4431488/2023/0…

"Martín Maldonado: 'That’s probably the best game he’s thrown in his career. Whatever he did today, he should do every time.' Best cutter in a while? 'That’s the best every pitch he’s had in a while. It reminded me of 2021 Luis Garcia. He was filthy.'” The Athletic's Chandler Rome tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros took the series victory over the Blue Jays, making it their second series victory this year.

Garcia, in particular, was on fire and sharp from the onset. He recorded his first six outs via strikeouts and only allowed two hits and one walk. Garcia matched his career high of nine strikeouts.

"Hometown kid delivered this homestand," the Houston Astros tweeted.

This was a statement of intent from the Astros pitcher, who surrendered 12 earned runs in 14 innings over his first three starts of the season.

The Houston Astros will hope to capitalize on his good run in their next couple of games against the Atlanta Braves.

Luis Garcia was a part of the World Series championship team

Luis Garcia signed with the Astros as an international free agent in 2017. Garcia spent the 2017–2019 seasons in the minor leagues with the DSL Astros, Quad Cities River Bandits, Tri-City ValleyCats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Garcia made his major league debut on Sept. 4, 2020, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Garcia was an integral part of the Houston setup that won the 2022 World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Poll : 0 votes