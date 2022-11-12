Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new one-year, $20 million contract. The nine-time All-Star is returning for his 16th season with Los Angeles. He had no interest in playing for anybody else.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made it a top priority to bring the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner back to the club. Clayton Kershaw was great on the mound for the Dodgers last season. He had a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA.

While the front office is ecstatic to have the lefty back, it doesn't seem that fans feel the same way. While he had a great season last year, he has been plagued with injury issues. From tendinitis to a lingering back issue, he hasn't been able to stay healthy consistently during his career.

Some Los Angeles Dodgers fans think the contract is a bit too much for someone who is an IL scare. They would have liked to see that money go elsewhere.

"Massive overpay" one fan said.

"He sucks last 3 years. They should have let him walk" said another.

Clayton Kershaw was placed on the IL in August. He dealt with a herniated disc in his lower back in 2016. In 2017, he spent most of the season dealing with a lower back strain.

Anyone that has had a back injury knows it can be almost impossible to recover from fully. Clayton Kershaw has one of the most unique pitcher windups in the league. It's likely this has also contributed to his nagging back issues.

With Clayton Kershaw off the board, the Los Angeles Dodgers can focus on trying to sign Trea Turner

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is a free agent for the 2023 season. He's one of the best shortstops on the market. He hit .298 with 21 home runs and 27 steals. He was only thrown out three times when he was trying to swipe a bag.

The Dodgers don't want to lose a true five-tool player like Turner. He's a true game-changer.

If Los Angeles can't re-sign Turner, they may go after the other top free agent shortstops like Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts. Either would fit in well with the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a hard decision to make. Chase after Trea Turner or start fresh with somebody new.

