Mastaka Yoshida Contract: Breaking down the Japanese outfielder's five-year deal with the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have kept themselves busy this offseason. Outfielder Mastaka Yoshida is the newest addition to the struggling AL East team as they look to reposition themselves next season.

Mastaka Yoshida represents a gamble for the Red Sox, who finished 2022 with a record of 78-84, 21 games out of the top spot. Yoshida, 29, has played for the Onix Buffaloes of Japan's NPB league for the last 6 seasons.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 The Red Sox are in agreement with OF Masataka Yoshida on a 5 year deal worth $90 Million. (Passan) The Red Sox are in agreement with OF Masataka Yoshida on a 5 year deal worth $90 Million. (Passan) https://t.co/VEKJfqbrzo

On December 7th, his contract in the NPB expired and he was free to sign with an MLB team of his choosing. A day later, the Boston Red Sox swooped in and signed the outfielder to a 5-year deal worth $90 million.

Mastaka Yoshida has attracted the attention of several MLB teams over the past several seasons for his strong hitting ability, showcased in the NPB. In 119 games in 2022, Yoshida hit 21 home runs and 88 RBIs with the Buffaloes.

It remains to be seen if he will adapt to the MLB. Last season, the Chicago Cubs took a chance and signed outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a 5-year, $85 million contract. The Cubs outfielder only hit 14 home runs and 46 RBIs in 111 games with the Cubs, down from 38 home runs and 88 RBIs in his final season in Japan.

For the Red Sox, the risk is worth it. The team has lost Xander Bogaerts, who has been a sparkplug - both defensively and offensively - for the better part of the last decade. Bogaerts recently signed a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Enjoy this video of Masataka Yoshida murdering a moonshot walk-off tank in the 2022 Nippon Series.



(via Matsui/YouTube) Enjoy this video of Masataka Yoshida murdering a moonshot walk-off tank in the 2022 Nippon Series.(via Matsui/YouTube) https://t.co/BX9HG63bqg

With Mastaka Yoshida, the Red Sox will seek to find an experienced MLB rookie who is as good on defense as he is on offense. Judging by his NPB stats, Yoshida is certainly a player who knows how to hit.

Mastaka Yoshida will be a welcome addition to rebulding Red Sox

Apart from Mastaka Yoshida, the Red Sox have been busy this offseason. They have signed star closer Kenley Jansen to a 2-year deal, in hopes that his arm will bolster their late-game viability. It remains to be seen if one of MLB's most notorious teams will be able to turn things around in 2022.

