On Friday, the Brewers' GM Matt Arnold announced that ace Brandon Woodruff has undergone surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. This will sideline him for most or possibly all of the 2024 MLB season.

Woodruff's absence is a serious setback for the Brewers. The right-hander was the star of the team's rotation, consistently delivering solid performances.

The news complicates an already tough offseason for the franchise. The Brewers were favorites for a deep playoff run. But they lost unexpectedly in the wild-card series against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Arnold discussed plans for Woodruff in a statement. He said,

"Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field."

Woodruff's absence leaves a significant hole in the starting rotation that the Brewers will now have to address.

"Brandon's health is our top priority at this point in time", Arnold added.

Possible solutions include looking for a trade or signing a free agent, but replacing a talent like Brandon Woodruff will be no small feat.

For now, however, it seems the franchise is focusing on the ace's full recovery.

Ace Brandon Woodruff's absence key in Brewers' disappointing postseason run

Brandon Woodruff's injury couldn't have come at a worse time, both for him and the Milwaukee Brewers. After making a comeback in August from an earlier injury, Woodruff appeared to be on a hot streak.

He delivered a complete-game shutout against the Miami Marlins on September 11. However, signs of concern emerged when he was pulled after five innings in a later game.

The team skipped his final regular-season start to preserve him for the playoffs. But then they announced that he would miss the postseason altogether.

The timing of this surgery is particularly challenging for the pitcher personally. Woodruff is in his final year of arbitration and is poised to enter free agency in 2024. His unavailability could significantly affect his market value.