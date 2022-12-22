Matt Carpenter Stats: A look at the veteran Padre's impressive 2022 season

While the New York Yankees celebrated re-signing their superstar Aaron Judge, fans of the team were saddened to hear that their 47-game legend Matt Carpenter landed with the San Diego Padres. After an incredible few months with the Bronx Bombers, Carpenter was able to revitalize his career, which appeared to be over.

JP (Jon Heyman Hater) @johnpaulsth Telling my kids years from now about Matt Carpenter's LEGENDARY two months with the Yankees: Telling my kids years from now about Matt Carpenter's LEGENDARY two months with the Yankees: https://t.co/FDEgN0QnHY

The San Diego Padres reached a one-year deal with the free-agent utility man, which includes a 2024 player option. The deal, which is valued at $12 million, will see Carpenter make $3.5 million for the 2023 season with a $3 million signing bonus. If he picks up his option for 2024, he is set to make $5.5 million for the season.

The 37-year-old revived his career mid-way through the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, hitting 15 home runs in 47 games before breaking his foot in August. He became the first player in Yankees history to hit six or more home runs in their first 10 games with the team.

Matt Carpenter @MattCarp13 To say it was an honor to put on the pinstripes last season would be the understatement of a lifetime. Memories I will never forget. To my teammates, coaches, front office, ownership and the great fan base of the New York Yankees. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.. To say it was an honor to put on the pinstripes last season would be the understatement of a lifetime. Memories I will never forget. To my teammates, coaches, front office, ownership and the great fan base of the New York Yankees. Thank you for letting me be a part of it..❤️

Through his 47 games with the Yankees, Matt Carpenter hit a seemingly impossible .305 batting average with a career-high 1.138 OPS. The veteran slugged 15 home runs and 38 RBIs with New York before breaking his foot on a foul ball.

The 12-year veteran now finds himself part of another star-studded lineup that features superstars Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. He should have a steady role with the team thanks to the implementation of the universal designated hitter rule.

While it's unlikely that he will perform at his 2022 level this coming season, he should benefit from the talent surrounding him, as well as provide the Padres with another defensive option in the infield. Although he may never need to play on defense, he has played more than 1,900 innings at second base during his career.

Matt Carpenter's career statistics in the MLB

Through 1,376 career games, Carpenter has hit a career .263 batting average with 170 home runs, 613 RBIs and 1192 hits. He has also been named to the All-Star team three times, with one Silver Slugger award.

While he is unlikely to hit near his 2022 .305 batting average, if he can perform near the career mark, he should be a valuable asset for the Padres this coming season. However, his $3.5 million salary will not be difficult to move on from if he cannot find his form again.

