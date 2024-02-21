Matt Chapman Rumors: Mariners only to pursue star if asking price drops significantly as per reports 

Matt Chapman is still out in free agency, looking for a team to call home in the upcoming MLB season. The Seattle Mariners have sprung up as potential suitors for the electrifying third baseman. They have been actively monitoring his situation, albeit with a catch. According to multiple reports, the Mariners are only willing to go after the player if his price drops in the coming weeks.

This afternoon, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander held a meeting with reporters to talk about the possibility of making some late-season acquisitions.

Hollander, who reports to baseball operations president Jerry Dipoto in terms of the Seattle front office hierarchy, left the door open for any offseason signings before opening day. He said that adding depth to the roster would be the priority should the ballclub venture into the MLB free agency market.

"You never know. I think this group of players that we have — our 40-man roster as is — we may add on the margins. We may add in a more significant way, but I would expect it’s probably more on the margins than a real significant way based on where we’re at." - Justin Hollander via MLB.com's Daniel Kramer

The CBA restricts team officials from divulging information about individual players. Hence, Hollander refrained from discussing Matt Chapman. However, MLB.com's Daniel Kramer reported that the Mariners had held discussions about the third baseman earlier this month.

Scott Boras, who represents Chapman, could be open to letting Chapman sign a short-term contract for the upcoming season, which might be the catalyst for Seattle to sign the third baseman. The only other way that the Mariners would approach Boras' client is if his asking price drops significantly, according to Kramer.

Besides Matt Chapman, the Mariners have been linked to free agents Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell this offseason

The Seattle Mariners have also been linked to Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger, the top two free agents apart from Matt Chapman.

After spending three seasons with the San Diego Padres, the reigning NL Cy Young winner Snell, who is from Seattle, has dropped hints about not wanting to leave the West Coast.

Compared to Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger might be a better fit for the team, but Kramer claimed that Seattle has not been keen on the MVP during either of the last two offseasons. This winter, the Mariners revamped their corner outfield by adding Luke Raley from Tampa Bay and reacquiring Mitch Haniger.

