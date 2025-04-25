Matt Gorski's wife Megan shares feelings after Pirates rookie hits homer in his first MLB at-bat

Outfielder Matt Gorski made his MLB debut on Thursday at Angel Stadium against the Los Angeles Angels. He took the field for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had selected him to their major league roster ahead of the finale of their three-game series against the Angels.

Ad

The Thursday night game started with the Pirates taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to Oneil Cruz’s homer and Ke'Bryan Hayes’ RBI forceout. Gorski stepped up for his first MLB at-bat in the second inning and launched a solo homer, extending the lead to 3-0.

Gorski’s wife, Megan, was in attendance at Angel Stadium to cheer for her husband’s milestone moment. Speaking with a SportsNet Pittsburgh reporter about the emotional debut, she said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, it was incredible. Like he's worked so hard and I'm just so proud of him watching all his hard work pay off. But yeah, it was incredible. I can't describe it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After going 2–2 against Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson, Matt Gorski launched a massive 434-foot shot to left-center field, with an exit velocity of 115.2 mph. However, following Gorski’s homer, the Pirates' offense was unable to add any more runs to their tally.

Meanwhile, the Angels' offense came alive in the fourth inning, tying the score after Taylor Ward’s RBI single and Logan O'Hoppe’s two-run homer. In the eighth inning, Zach Neto delivered the go-ahead homer, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

Matt Gorski's wife Megan opens up about receiving the sudden news of her husband’s major league debut

Megan Gorski shared her reaction to the unexpected news of her husband Matt Gorski’s MLB debut, saying:

"Oh my gosh. Crazy rollercoaster of emotions. But, he called me, he was in St. Paul at the time and he called me, uh, like 20 minutes before he was supposed to play in that AAA game. And I was like, oh my gosh, you're calling me like you should not be calling me this close to game time.”

Ad

“And yeah, he called me, he was just so happy and saying, uh, you know, babe, we're going to the big leagues. So I'm just so happy for him. So proud of him and yeah. Excited to be here."

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Matt Gorski in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. During the 2025 season, Gorski also played for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, where he posted a .300 batting average, going 21-for-70 over 18 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More