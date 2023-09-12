Atlanta Braves fan-favorite Matt Olson became the second Braves player to smash 50 home runs in a season. Hall of Famers like sluggers Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews were left in the dust as Olson blasted home run after home run during his peak season.

This is one of the biggest personal milestones achieved by Olson but he is not driven by it. He is also not pressing for them with Andruw Jones' Braves record in sight.

On Saturday night, Jones became the 11th Braves player or manager to have his number retired. Jones spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Atlanta and earned 10 Gold Gloves during that time.

As reported by News-Press Now, Olson said:

“It’s definitely a cool moment I can look back on. I’d be lying if you said you don’t want it. But it’s not the priority.”

Off Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (9-9), Olson launched a three-run home run off the second deck in the third and added a solo drive for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth.

With 127 RBIs, Olson has already surpassed both his previous career highs in home runs and RBIs, bringing him within striking distance of Gary Sheffield's 2003 record of 132 RBIs set in Atlanta.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber retrieved Matt Olson's 50th HR ball from a fan

Phillies slugger Schwarber was instrumental in getting the ball back from a spectator in the stands following Matt Olson's 50th home run.

After the game, a number of fans seized the chance to laud Schwaber for his moral behavior:

In the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics selected Olson, and he made his MLB debut with them in 2016. Prior to the 2022 season, he was moved to the Braves from the Athletics after six seasons with them, where he later agreed to an eight-year contract deal.

Olson was an All-Star in 2021 and 2023 and has received two Gold Glove Awards, three Fielding Bible Awards, and other honors.