Matt Olson has been one of the main reasons why his team, the Atlanta Braves, became the first team of 2023 to clinch a playoff spot. Now, the first baseman has kicked off a campaign of a different kind.

A native of the Atlanta area, Olson was greeted with open arms by the hometown crowd when he came home last yea. While many were happy to hear Olson inked a massive eight-year, $168 million deal with the team last year, one Braves fan was especially hyped.

Playing in Atlanta means that Matt Olson gets to be closer to his childhood friend, Reece Blankenship. The pair met in high school, and although Blankenship suffers from non-speaking autism, the pair have developed a bond that transcends the spoken word.

"@Braves slugger @MattOlson21 and his longtime friend, Reece Blankenship, are making a big impact as advocates for those in the autism community." - MLB

Recently, Reece and Olson featured in a short film produced by MLB. In the clip, Olson sheds light on his heartwarming friendship with Reece, and speaks about how important it is to promote awareness of the affliction. Fans absolutely loved it.

A long-time member of the Oakland Athletics, Olson is no stranger to autism awareness. During his time in California, Matt Olson was active with ReCliff, a charity that Reece founded. His charitable endeavors include gifting free game tickets to families of autistic children.

Matt Olson continued to support ReCliff after coming to Atlanta, and is getting on swimmingly in his new (old) home. Last year, he appeared in all 162 games for the Braves, hitting 34 home runs and 103 RBIs, as well as putting up an OPS of .802.

This year, Olson has brought his play to a new level. His 51 home runs and 128 RBIs lead the league in both categories. On account of his, as well as his teammates' brilliance, the Atlanta Braves own the best record in MLB.

Matt Olson is a class act, and deserves recognition

With the Braves' lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies now at 16 games, Reece and all of Matt Olson's other fans can look forward to playoff ball. Moreover, Olson's support of Reece and ReCliff has earned him a nomination for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. The award, named after former Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente, aims to honor players who have shown exceptional commitment to sportsmanship, and towards making positive changes in their respective communities.