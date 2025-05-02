Mauricio Dubon's versatility for Astros gets tribute from infant son's onesie

Houston Astros slugger Mauricio Dubon has gotten hot over the last few weeks. He currently finds himself in the middle of a five-game hitting streak in games where he starts.
He also recently had a child. He and his wife, Nancy, just had a baby boy recently, which could be a reason for his current hot streak at the plate.
Dubon has already played six different positions for the Astros this season. He has had games at first, second, and third base while playing all three outfield positions. Because of this, he had the perfect shirt for his newborn son.
The shirt depicts all the positions that Dubon has seen thus far. With the way it has gone this season, he may need to keep adding to that shirt. During his career, he has played every position except for catcher and pitcher.
Being a true utility player, Dubon has been a joy for manager Joe Espada. He is able to shift his lineup each game to better put his team in a position to win.
Currently, he has been splitting time with Brendan Rodgers. However, with the way he has been hitting lately, he could find a more prominent role at second base over the next few weeks.
Astros slugger Mauricio Dubon has been performing well despite receiving 'death threats'
On April 20, the Astros took on the San Diego Padres for the finale of their three-game series. During the first inning, there was a scary collision between Luis Arraez and Mauricio Dubon.
Arraez laid down a bunt and went to beat the throw out at first base. He was then met by Dubon, and the two collided. Afterward, the Padres slugger was on the ground motionless and needed to be helped off the field via a cart.
Arraez went to the 7-day concussion IL and was recently activated three days ago. That is great news, but Dubon revealed that he had received death threats from angry San Diego fans.
"Worst part about it is you get death threats from stuff like this and everything" said Dubon.
Despite receiving death threats, he has not let that stop him. He has been somebody who has helped jumpstart this Houston offense. Now, they will look to keep up crushing the ball when they take on the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.