Mauricio Dubon's versatility for Astros gets tribute from infant son's onesie

Houston Astros slugger Mauricio Dubon has gotten hot over the last few weeks. He currently finds himself in the middle of a five-game hitting streak in games where he starts.

Ad

He also recently had a child. He and his wife, Nancy, just had a baby boy recently, which could be a reason for his current hot streak at the plate.

Dubon has already played six different positions for the Astros this season. He has had games at first, second, and third base while playing all three outfield positions. Because of this, he had the perfect shirt for his newborn son.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The shirt depicts all the positions that Dubon has seen thus far. With the way it has gone this season, he may need to keep adding to that shirt. During his career, he has played every position except for catcher and pitcher.

Being a true utility player, Dubon has been a joy for manager Joe Espada. He is able to shift his lineup each game to better put his team in a position to win.

Ad

Currently, he has been splitting time with Brendan Rodgers. However, with the way he has been hitting lately, he could find a more prominent role at second base over the next few weeks.

Astros slugger Mauricio Dubon has been performing well despite receiving 'death threats'

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros - Luis Arraez and Mauricio Dubon (Photo via IMAGN)

On April 20, the Astros took on the San Diego Padres for the finale of their three-game series. During the first inning, there was a scary collision between Luis Arraez and Mauricio Dubon.

Ad

Arraez laid down a bunt and went to beat the throw out at first base. He was then met by Dubon, and the two collided. Afterward, the Padres slugger was on the ground motionless and needed to be helped off the field via a cart.

Arraez went to the 7-day concussion IL and was recently activated three days ago. That is great news, but Dubon revealed that he had received death threats from angry San Diego fans.

Ad

"Worst part about it is you get death threats from stuff like this and everything" said Dubon.

Expand Tweet

Despite receiving death threats, he has not let that stop him. He has been somebody who has helped jumpstart this Houston offense. Now, they will look to keep up crushing the ball when they take on the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More