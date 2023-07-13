Baseball
Max Clark MLB The Show card: Best attributes, how to get, and more

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 13, 2023 15:27 GMT
Max Clark was selected third overall in the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Being that he is a high schooler and not even in his 20s yet, it's probably going to be a while before he cracks their big league roster. That's typical for young prospects.

Max Clark (@maxxclarkk13) goes #3 to the @tigers 🥳#baseball #mlb #draft #mlbdraft #maxclark #prospect #draftnight twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Fra2kV0bgu

However, it will not be that long before Max Clark shows up in MLB the Show 23. In fact, the talented outfield prospect already has a Diamond Dynasty card. Here's what you need to know about it.

Complete guide to Max Clark MLB the Show card

Most MLB the Show 23 cards like this get a 99 overall rating, and Max Clark is no different. The young outfielder immediately becomes one of the top center fielders in the entire game.

What is Max Clark MLB the Show card like?
What is Max Clark MLB the Show card like?

Here are the attributes of this Clark card:

  • 108 CON L
  • 113 CON R
  • 110.5 AVG CON
  • 100 PWR L
  • 101 PWR R
  • 100.5 AVG PWR
  • 95 VIS
  • 91 DISC
  • 115 CLU
  • 35 BNT
  • 25 DRG BNT
  • 79 DUR
  • 88 FLD
  • 96 ARM STR
  • 86 ARM ACC
  • 92 REAC
  • 95 SPD
  • 76 STL
  • 73 BR AGG
With the # 3️⃣ pick, the @Tigers selected Max Clark in the 2023 #MLBDraft! @maxxclarkk13 Congratulations Max!#MLBTheShow https://t.co/QZYd3qzUtW

Right now, he is selling for around 60,000 stubs, so the card is certainly not cheap. This is the quickest way to get one, but it will cost players dearly. He is part of the recent MLB Draft set, which can be acquired through completion, but that will take a long time to accomplish.

