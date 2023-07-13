Max Clark MLB The Show card: Best attributes, how to get, and more

Max Clark was selected third overall in the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Being that he is a high schooler and not even in his 20s yet, it's probably going to be a while before he cracks their big league roster. That's typical for young prospects.

However, it will not be that long before Max Clark shows up in MLB the Show 23. In fact, the talented outfield prospect already has a Diamond Dynasty card. Here's what you need to know about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete guide to Max Clark MLB the Show card

Most MLB the Show 23 cards like this get a 99 overall rating, and Max Clark is no different. The young outfielder immediately becomes one of the top center fielders in the entire game.

What is Max Clark MLB the Show card like?

Here are the attributes of this Clark card:

108 CON L

113 CON R

110.5 AVG CON

100 PWR L

101 PWR R

100.5 AVG PWR

95 VIS

91 DISC

115 CLU

35 BNT

25 DRG BNT

79 DUR

88 FLD

96 ARM STR

86 ARM ACC

92 REAC

95 SPD

76 STL

73 BR AGG

Right now, he is selling for around 60,000 stubs, so the card is certainly not cheap. This is the quickest way to get one, but it will cost players dearly. He is part of the recent MLB Draft set, which can be acquired through completion, but that will take a long time to accomplish.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes