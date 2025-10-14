Max Clark's fiancee Kayli Farmer completely smitten with the Tigers top prospect in their romantic photoshoot set against mesmerizing scenery

Drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, outfielder Max Clark is one of the organization's brightest talents. Per MLB.com, Clark is currently the second-highest ranked prospect within his organization, behind shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Off the field, Max's fiancee, Kayli Farmer, is a constanst source of support for the 20-year-old. She often turns up to the ballpark to cheer for Clark whenever he is in action.Not much is known about when and how Max and Kayli first crossed paths, as the pair have preferred to keep those details under wraps. After dating each other for about three years, they took their relationship to the next level in October 2023, as they announced their engagement. The couple are planning to tie the knot this winter, during the offseason.Counting down the days to her wedding, Kayli Farmer enjoyed a romantic afternoon with Max Clark on Monday. She later took to Instagram to share some snaps. &quot;two months till me and you ❣️&quot; Kayli Farmer posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust like Max Clark, Kayli Farmer is also an accomplished athlete. An avid soccer player, Farmer has represented FC Pride, a women's soccer club based in Indiana, in the past. Max Clark and Kayli Farmer visit a pumpkin patch to gear up for Halloween As Halloween inches closer, top Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark and his fiancee, Kayli Farmer, headed to a farm to pick out their own pumpkin on October 3. Kayli Farmer later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable day out. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post On the field, Clark has enjoyed a strong 2025 season. Having started the year playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps in High-A, Clark was promoted to the Double-A Erie Seawolves on July 7. The outfielder finished the season with a .271 batting average, along with 14 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also earned a selection for the All-Star futures game, which took place at Truist Park, Atlanta, on July 12.