Max Clark’s fiancée Kayli Farmer takes a trip down the memory lane on the Tigers top prospect’s milestone moment

Outfielder Max Clark is seen as one of the Detroit Tigers' brightest prospects. The 20-year-old joined the organization back in 2023, when he was drafted as the third pick by the AL Central outfit.

Ad

Emotionally looking back at Clark's milestone moment, his fiancée, Kayli Farmer, shared a throwback snap to her Instagram story from two years ago.

"2 yrs ago 🥺🥺" Kayli Farmer captioned her Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Kayli Farmer's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kaylifarmer_ IG Stories)

Not much is known about when and how Max and Kayli first met, but it appears the pair have been going strong for at least five years now, looking at their respective social media profiles. The couple took their relationship to the next level back in October of 2023, announcing their engagement.

Ad

Trending

It looks like sport is also something the pair share a keen enthusiasm for. While Max has played baseball pretty much all his life, Kayli has been a distinguished soccer player, representing the Indiana-based women's soccer club, FC Pride, in the past.

Max Clark hits first double-A home run, fiancée Kayli Farmer applauds his achievement

Seen as someone that is set to play a big part in the Detroit Tigers' future success, top prospect Max Clark proved his credentials yet again on Wednesday, as he hit his first home run at double-A level, in only his second game playing for the Erie SeaWolves, the Tigers' affiliate team based out of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Celebrating Clark's big achievement, his fiancée, Kayli Farmer, commended Max's exploits on the field, posting an Instagram Story captioned by a series of emojis.

Screenshot of Kayli Farmer's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kaylifarmer_ IG Stories)

This latest achievement adds another feather to Max Clark's already impressive cap for the season so far. So far in the minors this season, Clark is batting .285 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs.

Tigers fans, who are already being treated to a fantastic season by their team, will hope Max Clark can continue on this trajectory and mature into a big player for the franchise in the years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More