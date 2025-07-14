Max Fried, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars come together with their partners to celebrate Cody Bellinger's birthday in style

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday. The Yankees' most recent series, which saw them host the Chicago Cubs, turned out to be perfectly timed for Bellinger, with many of his former teammates in town to bring in his big day.

On Monday, after veteran Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, shared a photo dump from her trip to New York on Instagram, a few snaps gave fans a sneak peek into Bellinger's birthday celebrations.

Max Fried, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Gerrit Cole, Dansby Swanson and their respective partners were also present.

"16 hour delay later, ✌️NY," Kourtney Turner captioned the post

Before making the move to the Bronx this past offseason, Bellinger spent two seasons at Wrigley Field. Though there was plenty of hype surrounding the former NL MVP's arrival in "The Windy City," things did not go to plan.

The move to New York, however, has proven to be the best course of action for both the Cubs and Bellinger himself. The Cubs are on track to win their first NL Central title since 2020, and Bellinger looks to have finally rediscovered his consistency at the plate.

Cody Bellinger brings in 30th birthday with triple-homer night against former team

Facing his former team, the Chicago Cubs, for the first of three games at Yankee Stadium on Friday, soon-to-be birthday boy Cody Bellinger enjoyed the best night of his season.

In a rare game where Yankees captain Aaron Judge failed to contribute much at the plate, Bellinger well and truly picked up the mantle, hitting three home runs on the night. This is the first time in his career that Bellinger has gone yard three times in the same game.

Bellinger's fantastic night paved the way for the Yankees to secure a comfortable 11-0 win on the day.

