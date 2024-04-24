"Max has impressed me his entire career” - Braves manager Brian Snitker heaps huge praise on Max Fried following excellent shutout

Max Fried's season took some time to get back on track, but it appears to have done so now. Fried not only helped the Atlanta Braves shut out the Miami Marlins for the second night in a row, but he was so dominant that the Braves didn't even need their bullpen.

Fried pitched a complete game, after which his line read: nine innings, three hits, zero walks and six strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was in awe of Fried’s outing and heaped huge praise on the lefty after the game.

“Max has impressed me his entire career. It’s good to see him right himself and get this thing rolling. What you saw tonight was what he’s capable of,” Snitker on Fried's excellent outing vs. Marlins

Max Fried’s 2024 didn’t start off on the right note. His ERA spiked to 40.50 after his first start of the season against the Phillies. His struggles continued against the Diamondbacks before he started to hit the desired trajectory.

Fried has now led the Braves to two wins against the Marlins, giving up only one earned run over a combined 15 ⅓ innings, bringing his ERA down to 4.97.

Braves witness pitching masterclass in back-to-back games courtesy of Max Fried & Bryce Elder

Max Fried grabbed all the headlines following the Braves’ 5-0 win on Tuesday. But just the day before, it was Bryce Elder who showcased a pitching masterclass.

Elder, who started the season in Triple-A, was recalled by the Braves on Monday. He went on to pitch 6 ⅔ scoreless innings in what was his first MLB start of the season.

The strong performances gave confidence to the Braves, who are without Spencer Strider. The pitcher is set to miss the rest of 2024 after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery.

The Braves need everyone in their rotation to step up and maintain a consistent run of form to deal with Strider’s absence efficiently.

