Max Kepler Trade Rumors: Twins listening to offers on $35,000,000 star, Jorge Polanco also expected to be dealt

Minnesota Twins hitters Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco have been part of numerous trade rumors, and they are likely going to be dealt this offseason. Even after both players exercised their club options for the 2024 season, they are frequently mentioned to be dealt by the Twins this winter.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, the Twins are listening to trade offers on both players. However, he believes this will only follow after free agents such as Rhys Hoskins, Justin Turner, and Nick Martinez find their potential suitors. Moreover, after the departure of Kenta Maeda and Sonny Gray, the team is looking for help in the starting rotation as well.

Hailing from Berlin, Germany, Max Kepler signed a five-year, $35 million contract (all guaranteed) with the Minnesota Twins. He will earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2024 season.

On the other hand, Jorge Polanco, a switch-hitting infielder from the Dominican Republic, agreed to a five-year, $25.75 million agreement for the 2019 season, with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Both players have been cornerstones of their franchise but the team's depth in the outfield, combined with their pitching departures, may prompt them to include the two in potential trades.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco spent time with the Minnesota Twins

Since Donald Lutz, Max Kepler is only the second German player to grace the MLB field. He made his debut for the Twins on September 27, 2015.

In his nine-year stint with the Twins so far, he has 800 hits, 153 home runs, 466 RBIs, and 511 runs scored with a .236 batting average. In 130 games in 2023, he batted .260 with 114 hits, 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 72 runs scored.

Dominican Republic's Jorge Polanco was signed as an international agent by the Twins in 2009. He made his debut on June 26, 2014, after striving hard in the minor leagues. After impressive hitting in 2019, he was selected for the All-Star Game as the starting shortstop.

In his 10 seasons with the Twins, he has 849 hits, 112 home runs, 447 RBIs, and 443 runs scored with a .269 batting average.

