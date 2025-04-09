Max Muncy reveals Dodgers’ bat testing secrets

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into 2025 season as one of the favorites to win the World Series. Through 13 games this year, the club is currently proving why they have long been considered the team to beat if a team is looking to win the title. Los Angeles currently lead Major League Baseball with 26 home runs, with utilityman Tommy Edman leading the charge early, contributing 5 home runs in that span.

One of the biggest storylines of the season so far has revolved around the torpedo bats. After the New York Yankees grabbed headlines for their early season power-surge after using the torpedo bats, players, analysts, and fans all gave their opinion on the bats. One of the players who discussed the bats is Dodgers veteran Max Muncy, who talked about the bats on the latest episode of Foul Territory.

While the torpedo became one of the hottest items in baseball, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy revealed that the team was equally surprised by the bat, especially considering they work with the company that makes them. He also gave a behind the scenes look into the team's process for selecting their bats.

"We do bat fittings. And that's it's actually through Marucci, which is the company that made the Torpedo bat. So a lot of us were shocked that we hadn't ever heard about the Torpedo bat or had access to it before because we use those guys," Muncy explained.

The torpedo bats have become all of the rage with players such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, and Francisco Lindor all using them in at least one MLB game this season. Although Muncy has yet to use one, he did provide some insight into how the Los Angeles Dodgers figure out the optimal bat for each player.

"They come in and they have all their cameras and statistical measurements and they give you different models. They put it on the special scale that they have, weighs out and it's called BPI. It's basically how hard it is to swing the bat. They kind of figure out your model based on that. You take five to ten swings with about 40 different bat models and they figure out, which one's moving through the zone the best," Muncy continued.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' depth has been on full display early this season

Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts earn much of the attention from the media, and rightfully so. That being said, the Dodgers have been getting significant contributions from some of their depth players which only adds to how dangerous they can be this season.

Players such as Kike Hernandez, Tommy Edman, and Michael Conforto have been stepping up for the club when they are called upon, with the trio contributing a combined 11 home runs already this season. If they can continue to perform at this level, they will not need to switch to the torpedo bats in order to succeed this year.

