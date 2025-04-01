Max Muncy's wife Kellie pulls all-nighter designing ultimate Dodgers game-day jacket for kids Sophie & Wyatt

When life hands you lemons, you turn them into lemonade — or in Max Muncy's wife Kellie Muncy’s case, craft the ultimate LA Dodgers game-day jacket for her kids.

Ad

With her latest project, Kellie made sure that her two children, Sophie and Wyatt, have the ultimate game-day look when they cheer for the Dodgers third baseman.

On Monday, Kellie shared a video detailing her process of converting a normal blue jacket to a fully customized Dodgers jacket with the World Series printed on its back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When life hands you lemons 🍋 you stay up all night and craft your own 🔥 lemonade," Kellie captioned on Monday.

Ad

Trending

To make it happen, she pulled an all-nighter, transforming a kids' Dodgers clubhouse jacket into a custom game-day masterpiece for their children.

The post also included a heartfelt note about how she discovered the kids' jackets at a Dodgers Clubhouse store but was unable to find them online.

"I found the kids jackets in person at a Dodgers Clubhouse store. I wasn’t able to find them online to link," Kellie wrote.

Ad

She added that those who want to get their hands on these customized jackets will need to comment under her post and she'll share the shopping link where they can buy the jacket from.

Ad

Max Muncy and Kellie poses in newly minted World Series ring

On Friday, the LA Dodgers stars received their 2024 World Series rings and Max Muncy was among them. For the occasion at Dodger Stadium, her wife Kellie and their two kids, Sophie and Wyatt, made their presence felt by donning sparkling blue shoes and customized Dodgers jackets.

After receiving the ring, Muncy posed with his wife and flexed it. Kellie shared photos from the day, with her two kids shining in the customized jackets while enjoying their time there.

Ad

"The @dodgers sure know how to *ring* in a new season 💍💙 #openingweekend2025," Kellie captioned..

Max was also part of the 2020 World Series-winning Dodgers team. He is aiming to win his third ring this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback