Max Muncy's wife Kellie reacts to Dodgers star crushing BP at Spring Training session

LA Dodgers star Max Muncy enjoyed a memorable 2024 with his team. Though he missed a large chunk of the regular season due to injury, the veteran returned just in time for the postseason, playing a key role in the Dodgers' going on to win the World Series.

As spring training for the new season rolls around, the 34-year-old will hope to stay injury-free and help his team to more success. The third baseman and other Dodgers position players began reporting for spring training on Saturday, joining the pitchers and catchers that had begun a few days earlier, on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, took to her Instagram story to share a post from the Dodgers' official account, featuring her husband as he crushed a ball while taking batting practice.

"🥰🥰" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Kellie Muncy's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy IG Stories))

With the team being back in action for the first time since their World Series triumph at the end of October, it is safe to say plenty of fans will also be really excited to see their favorite stars back in action. The first spring training exhibition game the Dodgers are set to play will be against the Chicago Cubs on February 20, at Camelback Ranch, Arizona.

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, celebrated 'Galentine's Day' with daughter Sophie, shares adorable video

Having tied the knot in November 2018, Max Muncy and his wife, Kellie, have two children together, a daughter named Sophie, born July 2021, and a son named Wyatt, born April 2023.

On Thursday, February 13, Kellie Muncy took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her 'Galentine's Day' celebrations with her daughter. The pair dressed up in matching outfits, enjoying a day out as they got their nails done before they headed to a restaurant for dinner.

"Galentines Day with my favorite girlie 💕🎀🤍" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, also left comments on the post, complimenting the adorable mother-daughter duo.

