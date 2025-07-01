Max Scherzer drops 4-word reaction after silencing Aaron Judge and Co. in 5-4 win

Max Scherzer reacted following the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Monday. But it came at a cost, as the veteran starter was taken off the mound due to a persistent thumb problem.

The issue started during Spring Training this year after Scherzer had signed a one-year $15.5 million contract with the Jays in the offseason. On his debut on March 30, Scherzer got in just 3.0 innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, problems arose for Scherzer after just 71 pitches after which he had to be taken off the mound, signaling to manager John Schneider that he couldn't continue.

After the game he explained the immense spirit and determination and the satisfaction in facing a strong lineup like the Yankees.

“I always want to play against the best. If you’re going to win it all, you’ve got to beat the best,” Scherzer said. “You’ve got to go out there against everybody in the league and go at them with everything you’ve got. This was an opportunity for us to do that.”

After being sidelined for close to three months, the former Cy Young winner returne last week against the Cleveland Guardians. In 5.0 innings, he earned three runs on six hits and three walks. While that didn't look like his best, Scherzer showed glimpses of his past self against the Yanks.

On Monday, he earned three hits in 5.0 innings of pitching, and the only time New York could score against him was through a two-run homer to Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider makes feelings known about Max Scherzer's start

The highlights of Max Scherzer's start were strike outs against Yankees heavyweights Aaron Judge and Giancaro Stanton

Manaager Schneider singled out Scherzer for his effort:

“There were a few at-bats in there that are why we all love watching the game, like the first two to Judge. (Scherzer) was ready to go. It was evident with the way he warmed up, it was evident with the way he started the game. It was the best version we’ve seen.”

Max Scherzer is expected to be reassessed before his next projected start as the Blue Jays hope to avoid another damaging injury.

