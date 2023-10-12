Max Scherzer Injury Update: Will Rangers ace return in time for ALCS showdown vs. Astros?

Max Scherzer’s hopes of pitching again this season were dependent on the Texas Rangers advancing to the American League Championship Series. They have done so in style, paving the way for the 3x Cy Young winner to return to action.

The Rangers swept the AL East-winning Baltimore Orioles to punch their ticket to a first ALCS appearance since 2011. They will be facing their arch-rivals, the Houston Astros, to whom they conceded the AL East pennant on the final day of the regular season.

Scherzer hasn’t pitched since September 12 due to a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder. It was initially expected that the Rangers ace would be up for up to two months, but Scherzer’s relentless determination and consistent throwing sessions have made a return seem plausible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has expressed optimism regarding his comeback. When asked about Scherzer potentially being part of the Rangers’ ALCS roster, Bochy said:

"Hopefully, that is the case… We've got a little time here. See where we're at with Max. We've missed him. He's been throwing well. I thought he threw well to hitters not too long ago, but didn't want to risk putting him in this series. Give him time to build up. We'll continue to do that and see where we're at."

What’s interesting to note is that both Bochy mentioned the idea of ‘building up,’ which could be a likely indicator that the Rangers wish to utilize Scherzer as a starter straight away, and not a reliever, after his return.

Will Max Scherzer be ready for ALCS showdown vs. Astros? Rangers ace in a ‘pretty good spot’

It now appears extremely likely that Max Scherzer will be involved in the ALCS in some capacity.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal after ALDS Game 3, Scherzer commented on his potential ALCS availability. Rosenthal asked Scherzer about his current status, to which he replied:

"In a pretty good spot. Honestly, this is the best case scenario... If my number gets called, I can go out there and perform the best I can"

The Rangers have been absolutely flying this postseason. The addition of a fully-fit Max Scherzer is only going to make an already extraordinary team even better.