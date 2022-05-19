“Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done” - Max Scherzer leaves New York Mets game with injury; what's next for Showalter after losing both pitching starters

Max Scherzer left last night's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals after feeling discomfort in his left side. Up to that point, Scherzer pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one earned run. The Mets won by a score of 11-4 and improved to 25-14.

SNY @SNYtv Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th: Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th: https://t.co/EG5DkMTBN2

"Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th" - @ SNY

Max Scherzer spoke about the injury after last night's game and what kind of timetable he is hoping for the injury.

SNY @SNYtv Max Scherzer explains what he left in the 6th inning:



"Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done"



On what he thinks the injury could be:



"I don't think this is a major strain... hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here." Max Scherzer explains what he left in the 6th inning:"Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done"On what he thinks the injury could be:"I don't think this is a major strain... hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here." https://t.co/gJ0wI4zOoc

"Max Scherzer explains what he left in the 6th inning: 'Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done' On what he thinks the injury could be: 'I don't think this is a major strain... hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here.'" - @ SNY

This is obviously not good news to see if you are the Mets. With Jacob deGrom out with an injury as well, the Mets' top two starting pitchers are out.

The Mets are hoping Scherzer's injury is nothing serious and he only misses a short period of time, but we'll know more later today and tomorrow when he gets more tests done.

Max Scherzer leaves with injury, what this means going forward

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

With the New York Mets missing their top two starting pitchers, what does this mean going forward? While we are not sure on the timetable for Scherzer's injury, he will likely miss at least one start.

If Scherzer and deGrom are out for a considerable amount of time, then the Mets will likely look to add a starting pitcher from the free agent market or via trade. The team has depth in the rotation with the likes of Chris Bassitt, Trevor Williams, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Corasco, and David Peterson, but it is worrisome going forward when your two aces are out with injuries.

The biggest thing for the Mets is to be patient with both players' injuries. The team can manage without during the regular season as they are well on their way to a playoff appearance, but if the team wants to win its first World Series since 1986, then Scherzer and deGrom need to be healthy and ready to go come October.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt