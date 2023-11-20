For 2023 World Series champion Max Scherzer, 2023 was a year of contrasts filled with a lot of lessons. Now, the veteran pitcher is imparting some of that wisdom on the hottest name in baseball.

On a recent edition of former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski's podcast, Foul Territory, Scherzer presented his case to Shohei Ohtani to join his Texas Rangers.

According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, the ability to win as a team trumps the earnings of any single player. Max Scherzer's comments come as Ohtani, the departing Los Angeles Angels superstar, is expected to garner offers of up to $500 million in free agency.

""Money's great, but winning's better." Max Scherzer shares his pitch for Shohei Ohtani to join the @rangers" - Foul Territory

For Scherzer, the comments come directly from the heart. In 2021, Scherzer inked a three-year deal with the New York Mets worth some $129 million. With an annual average value of about $43 million, the deal made Scherzer the highest-paid pitcher in history.

However, Scherzer quickly became living proof that money does not equal success. After a decent first season in Queens, 2023 began to go pearshaped quickly. As the August 1 trade deadline approached, the Mets were well out of a playoff spot, and Scherzer was nursing an ERA over 4. Before long, Scherzer was shipped to the Texas Rangers.

"Max Scherzer made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2008. 15 years later, he won his second World Series in the stadium he first called home. A full circle moment for him and his family. (h/t emaysway/IG)" - SportsCenter

Despite missing time with his new team to injury, the preceding November saw Scherzer rushing the field, celebrating his second career World Series. It was indeed a vindication for a pitcher who many deemed past his prime, and incapable of achieveing any more glory.

Max Scherzer's wide words will not be lost on Shohei Ohtani

While the 29-year old 2023 AL MVP indicated his preference for a West Coast team before, many now feel as though the chance to win will be the biggest pull factor in Ohtani's decision. After the Angels failed to make the postseason for the tenth straight year, Ohtani knows the pain of losing all too well.

Ohtani is far from a decision. However, the wisdom of Max Scherzer's words speak volumes about what priorities a pro ball player should have. Perhaps they may be a deciding factor for Ohtani to ink a contract with the defending World Series champions.

