"Crazier things have happened" was Max Scherzer's response when asked about the New York Mets' chances of salvaging something from this season.

The Mets are fourth in the National League East with a 45-51 record. Buck Showalter's team trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 18 games and is 6.5 out of a Wild Card spot. They currently rank 20th in the league in runs scored and 18th in team ERA.

The numbers are shocking from the team that boasts the highest payroll in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per a recent New York Post article, Max Scherzer talked up the Mets' chances of a late playoff push:

"We’ve played like cr*p. We’ve got to play one day at a time. That’s how you play good baseball even when you’re playing good baseball."

Scherzer remains optimistic that this talented team can turn things around.

"Mets get seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball from Max Scherzer. And then…." - Talkin' Baseball

The Mets are 3-1 in their last four games (not counting the suspended game versus the Boston Red Sox) and have played some good baseball. They have averaged five runs a game over that stretch and the bats seem to be coming to life.

On the defensive front, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are hitting their stride at the right time. Both players have improved after difficult starts to the year.

On Sunday, Scherzer completed seven innings allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Verlander impressed in his recent start versus the Chicago White Sox. Over eight innings, he conceded just one earned run and three hits in a 5-1 win.

Max Scherzer and the Mets remain optimistic about their chances of making the playoffs

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches at Citizens Bank Park

The New York Mets are in the midst of a three-game series versus the Red Sox.

Next up on the schedule, are three winnable series. The club will make the short trip across town for a two-game series versus the struggling New York Yankees. On July 27, they return to Citi Field for a four-game series versus the Washington Nationals followed by a three-game series at Kansas City.

SNY @SNYtv



"Oh yeah, for sure. We need to keep fighting." José Quintana is asked if he believes the Mets can still make the playoffs:"Oh yeah, for sure. We need to keep fighting." pic.twitter.com/5VPtsW96GI

"José Quintana is asked if he believes the Mets can still make the playoffs: 'Oh yeah, for sure. We need to keep fighting.'" - SNY

Time is running out for a New York Mets team with just 66 games remaining. If they are to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, performing in the next two weeks is crucial.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!