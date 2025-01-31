Max Scherzer's $15,500,000 move fires up $92,500,000 Blue Jays star

Veteran MLB starter Max Scherzer has signed a one-year $15.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2025 season. The deal is pending a physical but this bolsters the Jays rotation as the three-time Cy Young award winner is one of the best pitchers in the major leagues.

Scherzer, now 40, makes this move after electing for free agency after an injury-ridden 2024 season. Over the past two years, the two-time World Series champion hasn't pitched much, but one can never write off this amazing talent who has been serving some blockbuster pitches in the MLB since 2008.

Another Blue Jays signee, Anthony Santander was all fired up after learning the news about Max Scherzer's deal with the ballclub and took to his social media handle to state his reaction. The caption on the post, read:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Anthony Santander had also signed a multi-year contract with the Jays this offseason. The agreement is for $92.5 million over five years, which includes an opt-out clause and a team option for 2030 that can take the deal to six years, $110 million.

Max Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star, will add much-needed depth and experience to the Jays rotation provided he can maintain good health for the majority of 2025. He will be joining fellow veteran pitchers, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt for the upcoming season.

Blue Jays signee Max Scherzer has been a dominant force on the mound

Max Scherzer has previosuly played with six different ballclubs, Diamondbacks, the Tigers, the Nationals, the Dodgers, the Mets, the Rangers and now will play with the Blue Jays which makes it the seventh different ballclub of his MLB career.

Despite the last two sub-par years in the MLB, Scherzer has largely kept an amazing statline in his professional career. The 40-year-old veteran has still got some game left in the tank with an amazing pitching arsenal.

His all-time win-loss record stands at 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA and a whopping 3,407 strikeouts in over 2000 plus innings pitched. Max Scherzer has already produced a Hall of Fame career and will now be hoping to make an emphatic start with the Blue Jays in 2025.

