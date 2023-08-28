Max Scherzer greenlit his trade from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers in July after heeding his wife Erica's sound advice. Given that Scherzer had a no-trade clause in his contract, the trade to the Texas Rangers could only proceed with his explicit approval.

MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal revealed the driving force behind his departure on Saturday night.

Although Max himself was not eager to move from New York, his wife, Erica, advised him to accept the trade. The Mets' decision to prioritize 2025-26 as their target competitive years instead of the 2024 season solidified the idea.

Scherzer said (via Fox Sports:MLB):

"She gets it. She wants a World Series. She knows what we play for."

Opting into the final year of his contract, Max Scherzer will be paid $43.3 million next year. He was traded by the Mets in exchange for Double-A shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuna.

Can Max Scherzer win the Texas Rangers their first World Series?

At 39 years old, Max Scherzer is entering the twilight of his illustrious career. While his skills remain elite, time is slowly slipping away for Scherzer to win a second World Series. His performance in 2023 has been a real case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He posted a poor 4.01 ERA for the New York Mets, but after being traded to Texas, he has pitched an improved ERA of 2.58.

The Rangers had been quietly setting up a bid to challenge for the World Series this year. They spent over $500 million on Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in free agency before signing Scherzer. But Scherzer's trade was not a mere talent boost. The move was necessitated by a season-ending injury sustained by starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The Texas Rangers have been unable to capitalize on their early momentum in the second part of the season. They ceded the top spot in the AL West to the Seattle Mariners, after losing nine out of their last 10 games. As the end of the regular season approaches, the pressure mounts on Scherzer to pull the Rangers out of their slump.