In the lead up to AEW Grand Slam, World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman went to a New York Mets game and held nothing back. The champion is already well known in the professional wrestling business, but Baseball fans were surprised by his sharp tongue. He was at the game to promote the Grand Slam event, emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Considering he is the salt of the earth, MJF focused his aim on some of the Mets' greatest rivals. Chipper Jones and Chase Utley, both legends of New York Mets rival teams were the main recipients of his roasts.

Mike Janela, host of the New York Mets pre-game panel that Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared on, shared the video on X.

"Chipper Jones, known as a bit of a Mets killer, but if you look into his eyes, you can tell he's a killer in real life. There is no way that man doesn't have a bunch of bodies hidden in his closet, along with a bunch of anabolics he used to cheat against the Mets back in the day, but I digress" - MJF

Now might be an important time to point out that Professional Wrestling is a world of exaggeration and saying things to spark a reaction. This is not a genuine allegation, rather a well-crafted roast with a rather dark subject matter. However, it was nice of him to digress at the end and not say something he might regret.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman went on to roast Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley.

"Chase Uttley — let's just call him Chase Ugly, okay? The guy's disgusting. He's grotesque. You can smell his breath all the way from the upper decks. Schmuck"

Now you can say a lot of things about Chase Utley, but that is an objectively attractive man. Can't say MJF nailed this one. AEW and MJF made a good decsion to use this Mets game as a place to promote Grand Slam.

New York Mets have a established relationship with the world of professional wrestling

Sports and Professional Wrestling sometimes have a combative relationship, but that is not the case for the Mets. Over the years they have had many from the WWE make appearances at their games, especially the New York native's making it big in the industry.

Just a month ago, WWE Superstar LA Knight spent some time at Citi Field.

Providing a wide range of experiences at the ballpark is a special skill of the Mets, who can bring you Baseball or Wrestling.