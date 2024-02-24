“Maybe he forgot his sunscreen” - Alex Rodriguez's tanned courtside presence at Timberwolves' game sparks fans frenzy

Alex Rodriguez's deep tan was spotted courtside of the Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday night. The legendary slugger enjoyed the game with his friend and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and looked a bit crispy.

A-Rod often frequents NBA games. He is the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and is set to take full control of the team from Glen Taylor.

Rodriguez got the public's attention with his deep tan. He was looking darker than usual, and it was something that fans could not stop talking about on social media platforms.

"He's on fire...his companion knows better. Maybe he forgot his sunscreen," one fan said.

"Alex Rodriguez tanning tf out himself lmao 'give me the reverse Sammy Sosa" lookin a** boy," said another.

"He's darker than Stephen A" another fan posted.

The Yankees legend recently took a vacation with his family to the Dominican Republic, sharing the fun on his Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez's venture into professional basketball

Back in 2021, Alex Rodriguez announced that he and his partner Marc Lore purchased the Timberwolves. They agreed to purchase the team for a staggering $1.5 billion.

As of 2023, it was reported that the duo intended to purchase a final 40% of the NBA and WNBA franchises. That would give Rodriguez and Lore 80% total of the two Minnesota basketball teams.

During A-Rod's time with the Timberwolves, they have been exciting to watch, especially this season. They currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 39-17.

Last season, they made the playoffs but were taken down by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round. Undoubtedly, they will be looking to put that opening-round loss behind them this season.

During All-Star weekend, the team made a move to get even better. They signed Mike Conley to a two-year, $21 million contract. Alongside Anthony Edward, Karl Anthony-Towns and Jaden McDaniels, this team looks set.

