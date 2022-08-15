"Maybe Keith Hernandez had a point!" "Defensive disaster from the Phillies" - Philadelphia Phillies fans disappointed that commentator Keith Hernandez was vindicated for calling out team's defensive weaknesses

Just a few days ago, Keith Hernandez admitted that he hated doing commentary for Philadelphia Phillies games due to their defensive ineptitude. Since Hernandez is commentating on almost all New York Mets games, the distaste for the Phillies is only natural. Phillies fans were offended by these comments and were quick to jump to their teams defense.

Unfortunately for those same Phillies fans, Hernandez was proven correct in his assessment in a game against who else: the Mets.

Mark Gooden @TooGooden17 Keith Hernandez is so glad he asked to take off for the Phillies series. He made the right choice. Keith Hernandez is so glad he asked to take off for the Phillies series. He made the right choice. https://t.co/NMWnWKscLT

As if this wasn't bad enough, a graphic showing the quote from Hernandez was put on the broadcast immediately after the error filled inning. Kicking a team when they're down is rarely done this blatantly in the MLB.

Matthew Neschis @MNeschis SNY airing Keith Hernandez’s infamous quote after the Phillies had a rough inning defensively is comedy gold #Mets SNY airing Keith Hernandez’s infamous quote after the Phillies had a rough inning defensively is comedy gold #Mets https://t.co/lqepz2o8s2

A pair of defensive errors from the Phillies cost the team two runs and proved that Keith Hernandez knew what he was talking about.

KFC @KFCBarstool Keith Hernandez, vindicated Keith Hernandez, vindicated

Philadelphia Phillies fans were hoping to escape this series without too many egregious errors. Unfortunately for them, their team proved Hernandez correct far too quickly.

This, of course, was a great sight for fans of the New York Mets. They get to celebrate both one of their legends being correct, and a division rival failing.

Many are simply impressed that Keith Hernandez was able to call his shot with such accuracy. When he first made the comments, many wrote him off as being wrong and not following the game closely enough. Now that he has been vindicated, his future predictions will be taken much more seriously.

Jake Brown @JakeBrownRadio Keith Hernandez called it! He couldn’t call this defensive disaster from the Phillies. Keith Hernandez called it! He couldn’t call this defensive disaster from the Phillies.

Athlete Logos @athletelogos Somewhere Keith Hernandez is smiling. Somewhere Keith Hernandez is smiling.

Hernandez won his first Golden Glove award in 1978 with the St. Louis Cardinals. It's fair to say he knows about good defense.

Even Phillies fans had to laugh, as the situation could not have played out any worse for them.

DrunkPhilsFans @DrunkPhilsFans Maybe Keith Hernandez had a point!!! Maybe Keith Hernandez had a point!!!

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets is still growing, with this latest chapter making it more personal.

Eric M. Hammer @TheEricHammer It would appear that Keith Hernandez was in fact correct and the Phillies stink. Love me a 2-out, small ball rally. #Mets It would appear that Keith Hernandez was in fact correct and the Phillies stink. Love me a 2-out, small ball rally. #Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies need every win they can get to have a chance to make the postseason. If they continue to prove Keith Hernandez correct with poor defensive play, their postseason chances will continue to drop.

New York Mets commentator Keith Hernandez judged the Philadelphia Phillies harshly, but fairly

Florida Marlins v New York Mets

Keith Hernandez is a five-time MLB All-Star who knows a thing or two about strong defense. In his 17-year career, he was awarded the Golden Glove award a whopping 11 times. If Hernandez says that your team is not defensively sound, he is probably right.

Hernandez got his wish and did not have to cover the Phillies series against the Mets. In many ways, this was a blessing in disguise for Phillies fans. If Hernandez had called the game when that terrible play happened, he would still be taking his victory lap. After being roasted by defensive Phillies fans, he definitely would have basked in his vindication. And who could really blame him?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif