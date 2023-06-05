Oneil Cruz, the sensational young shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, may be out with a broken ankle, but that hasn't stopped him from having a significant impact both on and off the field.

Fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience as the Pirates prepared for their eagerly anticipated game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday: Cruz was personally distributing his bobblehead at the gate on Saturday

The Pirates were eager to have their young star personally hand out the collectible figurines to fans before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. This event symbolizes Cruz's growing importance to the team and serves as a reminder of the talent waiting to make a triumphant return.

On Reddit, many fans reacted to the player's sweet gesture:

''Nice way to connect with fans, sure some kids will remember it forever'' Said a fan

Oneil Cruz's Ankle Injury Puts Pittsburgh Pirates' Rebuild on Hold

Oneil Cruz in Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day

On April 9, during a game against the Chicago White Sox, Cruz suffered a broken left ankle after colliding with catcher Seby Zavala while sliding into home plate. Immediately after the game, manager Derek Shelton announced the extent of the injury, and Cruz underwent surgery that same night to address the fracture and a syndesmosis joint injury in his ankle.

His presence on the field was sorely missed, as the Pirates had to rely on a rotation of Tucupita Marcano, Rodolfo Castro, and Chris Owings to fill the void at shortstop. Despite the challenges, the Pirates managed to maintain a competitive record, entering Saturday's game with a 29-27 record and sitting just half a game out of first place in a tight National League Central Division race.

Initially expected to be out for four months, it has now been eight weeks since Cruz's surgery. He continues to use both crutches and a walking boot, alternating between the two depending on his needs.

However, there is positive news on the horizon, as the Pirates anticipate Cruz transitioning out of the walking boot and into a normal shoe next week, marking a significant step forward in his recovery.

