For an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s or early 2000s, a 95 mph fastball was considered masterful. Nowadays, it is considered the norm.

The focus on velocity and speed has ramped up over the past two decades with pitchers now expected to reach the high 90s and regularly break the 100 mph mark.

The MLB trend may lead to more strikeouts, but it is also causing a worrying increase in the number of injuries. Per a recent article in USA Today, Dr. Glenn Fleisig of the American Sports Medicine Institute touched on his concerns surrounding the subject.

"The number of Tommy John injuries in minor league and major league baseball continues to rise," said Fleisig

Fleisig discussed the numbers and linked it directly to the increase in fastball velocity over previous seasons:

"If you chart the rates of Tommy John injuries compared to the average fastball velocity, it’s scary how the graphs look the same."

The competition among MLB pitchers is ferocious. One or two bad outings can lead to a player being dropped to the minors. That pressure has led to players pushing their bodies to the limit.

"Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, Dodgers announced." - FOX Sports: MLB

Gone are the days of Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. The former Atlanta Braves' starters were known for their ability to keep hitters off balance with a vast array of pitches. They were able to paint the corners and use every pitch in their arsenal. The two players combined for 18 All-Star appearances and six Cy Young awards over their careers.

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Mark Prior is another player who prioritized control over a high velocity fastball.

Numerous big-name MLB pitchers will require Tommy John surgery this year

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas

There is a long list of MLB players who have either already undergone or are in line for Tommy John surgery. It is no coincidence that some of the names on that list are the hardest throwers in the league.

Jacob deGrom, who recently signed a massive five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers, went down injured earlier this season. He managed just six starts this year.

"Shohei Ohtani will not pitch for the rest of the season after suffering a UCL tear Ohtani already had Tommy John surgery in October 2018. It is unclear if he will require surgery this time." - Bleacher Report

Shane McClanahan was one of the favorites for the American League Cy Young award before an elbow injury ended his season.

Perhaps the biggest casualty is Los Angeles Angeles' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese phenom suffered a torn ACL and may be forced to undergo a second Tommy John surgery.

MLB teams and coaches will need to address the issue next year. Better mechanics, managing innings and prioritizing rest for pitchers are possible solutions.