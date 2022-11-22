"Meeting my best friend, getting married and starting a family has been the most amazing gift ever" - Justin Verlander once described his marriage to Kate Upton as the prized highlight of his life

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton married in a grand wedding in Italy in 2017. This was just days after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series final. Verlander’s life just hasn’t been the same ever since.

Reflecting on the last decade in an Instagram post, Verlander credited his wife and best friend for being the highlight of his life.

“It’s been such an incredible decade! Meeting my best friend, getting married, and starting a family has been the most amazing gift ever!!! Nothing tops that,” Verlander said.

Justin Verlander added:

“On the field... winning a championship, throwing a couple no hitters and winning a few awards along the way has been an incredible journey. The friendships that have grown or began this past decade will continue on for decades to come. Truly blessed. Now bring on the next decade!! My daughter will be 11 when it’s over. Can’t wait to see what it holds for us all. Everyone be safe and have a wonderful New Years!”

He obviously didn’t forget his exploits on the baseball field. He recognized the amazing season the Astros had, both personally and as a team. He also made sure to thank everyone, remotely or closely connected to him for their friendship.

Upton announced that she was pregnant with Verlander's child in July 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Genevieve into the world on November 7, 2018. Together, they have cherished parenthood and also consider their daughter one of their greatest gifts.

"Baby Verlander is here! Kate Upton gives birth to first child with Justin Verlander" - KPRC 2 Houston, Twitter

The past 10 years might have been great, but Verlander can’t wait to see what life has in store for him. Walking away from the game won’t perhaps be that hard for him, especially when you have such a wonderful family backing you.

“Truly blessed. Now bring on the next decade!! My daughter will be 11 when it’s over,” Verlander said.

"My favorite part of the day." - Justin Verlander, Instagram

Justin Verlander is now a three-time Cy Young Awardee

Verlander was unanimously voted the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. This takes his Cy Young Award tally to three.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards 🤩 Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards 🤩 https://t.co/eAE3UjyRFl

"Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards" - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter

In addition to his Cy Young award, he also won the Players' Choice Award for AL Comeback Player of the Year. He also won the Players' Choice Award for AL Outstanding Pitcher this year.

