Although Merrill Kelly was born in Texas and attended Arizona State, the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has a strong connection to Philadelphia. Kelly spent part of his childhood in the outskirts of Philadelphia and the Phillies were his brother's favorite team.

The two of them attended Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Phils and the Houston Astros and know what playoff baseball means to the city.

On Tuesday, Kelly will suit up and take the field at Citizens Bank Park, but in a Diamondbacks jersey. The righty pitcher will take the mound in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in baseball.

Per a recent article on MLB.com, the 34-year-old spoke about maintaining his composure and remaining unfazed when stepping into the stadium:

"I've seen [Phillies fans] probably as loud as they could possibly be," said Kelly.

Kelly was referring to Game 3 last year when he sat in the stands and watched the Phillies demolish the Astros 7-0 in front of a sold-out stadium. The club hit five home runs that day to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Kelly told his brother that his goal was to one day be in the World Series himself and his team is just four wins away from achieving that feat.

All-Star Zac Gallen will start Game 1 for the Diamondbacks on Monday. Kelly will be called on to start Game 2 on Tuesday which is set to begin at 8:07 PM EST.

Kelly has been exceptional during the regular season. He finished 2023 with a 12-8 record and a 3.29 ERA over 30 starts. He averages over a strikeout per inning and has held opposing batters to a .222 average.

"Merrill Kelly, 96mph Paint." - Rob Friedman

The righty has started just one playoff game in his career. He was outstanding against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 7, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings and allowing just three hits on the night.

Tuesday will be a big night for the Kelly family. The starter knows what to expect from the energetic and spirited crowd, and seems ready for the challenge.