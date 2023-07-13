Mets 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

After accruing a ton of hype in the offseason, the New York Mets have had a disappointing 2023 season so far. They sit fourth in the National League East with their 42-48 record.

Pitching has given the team fits. And while Pete Alonso is having a monster season at the plate, the offense has sometimes been inconsistent. They have created a huge hole for themselves as they sit 18.5 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

You are in luck if you are a fan looking toward the future. The 2024 season schedule has been released, and it includes some fun matchups, including the London Series on June 8 and 9.

New York kicks off the 2024 season with a home series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets will face seven National League and American League Central teams in March and April. Given how those divisions have looked lately, they could see success early on.

May could prove tough for New York as they only have two days off in the entire month. Then, in June, they take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the London Series on June 8 and 9.

New York fans can look forward to the first installment of the Subway Series on July 23 when they host the New York Yankees. Next season will also be the first time the Mets have traveled to Seattle to play in a series against the Mariners.

The New York Mets will have their hands full next season

The Amazins have a loaded schedule next season and little time off. One of their biggest series will be the London Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the fourth time that the Mets have played internationally.

Other key matchups include the two extended road trips in August. They travel to face the Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, and Seattle Mariners. After three homestands in the middle of the month, they close it out with three more road series.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for the 2024 season can now do so with the schedule fully released.

