Max Scherzer might just have more left in his tank. The veteran pitcher helped the New York Mets snap a four-game losing streak as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 at home in the final game of the series.

After an epic performance, he seems to have found a fix to his technique. Scherzer had been a bit out of form for this season.

Even though he had an 8-3 record heading into the game against LA, Scherzer's 4.31 ERA was concerning.

The 38-year-old recorded seven scoreless innings and gave away only one hit against LA. Jason Heyward hit a ground ball near the foul line and reached first before getting tagged out in an attempt to stretch to second.

Scherzer walked three batters and got six strikeouts in an impressive showing. During the game, his slider worked wonders, as the former Cy Young awardee fixed something that allowed him to deliver the ball better.

In the postgame interview, the pitcher spoke in detail about the issues he has faced so far.

“In the first couple of innings, I was still hanging sliders and it was driving me nuts,” Max Scherzer said. “I’ve been working so hard at it, trying to figure out what’s going on. But I finally figured out what I think is going on.

"Once I finally had some mud on my cleats, my cleats were a little bit heavier, and so I realized I wasn’t picking my foot up as high. And all of a sudden the slider was getting down.”

By the fifth inning, he cleared off the mud and said he put in the extra effort to stomp his ground and used his slider effectively. Max Scherzer described the change as:

“An extra click.”

New York Mets didn't waste Max Scherzer's strong start

The Mets were taken deep into extra innings after a Mookie Betts RBI single in the eighth. But they found a way to win as Luis Guillorme drove in the winning run for the home side to stop the Dodgers' six-game win streak.

The Mets will now face the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series at home in the mid-week fixture.

